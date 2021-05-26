Boater discovers body in Connecticut River near Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was discovered by a boater on the Connecticut River in Hadley Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Laurie Loisel, a woman boater found the body floating in the water off River Road in Hadley at around noon. Hadley police and fire crews responded to the boater’s 911 call along with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The body has been identified as a man with no approximate age or cause of death at this time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death and identification of the body.

This is the second body found in the Connecticut River in Hampshire County within the past week. Investigators do not see a connection between the two. The body found on Friday at around 6 p.m. was also a man that was discovered by a boater near the Rainbow Beach area. The cause of death and identity has not yet been determined.