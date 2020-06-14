Boating during Covid-19: How to stay safe

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s no getting away from the precautions we take to protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus, not even during hours of recreation, like getting out on the Connecticut River and boating on a beautiful day.

The precautions we are taking show that it helps keep Covid-19 at a distance. And it doesn’t matter what you’re doing, restrictions apply everywhere.

Boaters who dock at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley, know exactly what they can and cannot do as they take their boats out on the river.

22News spoke with South Hadley resident, Karyn McDermott, who told us, “You just bring family members on the boat, as you’re on the dock you’re wearing the mask and once you get on the boat you take it off again, pretty much the same as we’re doing everywhere.”

McDermott noted, “Phase 2, we really can’t bring anybody else on the boat.”

All boaters are asked to practice social distancing while on the water and shore. Boaters are also being asked to push off quickly, and non-boaters are not allowed at the launch area.