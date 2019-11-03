Bob the Bikeman’s community bonfire raises money for adaptive bicycles

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Providing adaptive bicycles for children with disabilities is the latest project embraced by Robert Charland, who is better known as Bob the Bikeman.

Bob the Bikeman’s supporters and admirers gathered by the hundreds around a bonfire at McCray’s Farm in South Hadley for an evening of food and music.

This was the kickoff for the collaborative effort between Bob’s Pedal for Youth Organization and Easter Seals of Massachusetts.

Together they’re raising money to buy the costly adaptive bikes for children with disabilities.

“There’s a lot of kids out there. Their families can’t afford costly bikes for them. So we’re officially partnering with Easter Seals to buy these bikes,” Bob said.

He added, “Easter Seals will purchase the bikes and we’ll do the customization to them.”

Miranda McCarthy, Chair of the Western Massachusetts’ Regional Board for Easter Seals, told 22News, “We are partnering together not only to raise funds for adaptive bicycles, but also an adaptive riding program, where individuals with disabilities can ride together, learn how to ride it if they’ve never had the chance.”

Bob has become a legend, distributing many hundreds of bikes to deserving children at schools throughout western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Bob is now taking on his newest challenge, helping secure the money to bring adaptive bikes within reach of children with disabilities, bikes that cost thousands of dollars.