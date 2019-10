BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent in photos and a video of a bobcat hanging out in their back yard Friday morning.

Jonathan from Belchertown took the photos from his back porch about 20 feet away from the bobcat. He said he thinks the bobcat was interested in “getting sun and rest and relaxation.”

(Photo taken by Jonathan in Belchertown sent via Reportit)

(Photo taken by Jonathan in Belchertown sent via Reportit)

Have you seen any wild animals in the area? If you can get a photo from a safe distance send your photos and videos to reportit@wwlp.com.