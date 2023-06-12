BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent a photo of a bobcat that was spotted in their driveway on Sunday.

The bobcat was spotted by 22News viewer Robert Welch in their driveway on Chauncey Walker Street in Belchertown.

Courtesy of Robert Welch of Belchertown

According to Mass.gov, bobcat habitats usually involve mountainous areas such as those that have rocky ledges, hardwood forests, swamps, bogs, and brushy areas near fields. The bobcats become more visible in backyards and residential areas throughout Massachusetts as they adapt to suburban settings.

Bobcat tracks may be mistaken for domestic cats, but bobcats actually appear to have five toes. When leaving their tracks behind, a person may only notice the four toes. However, their fifth doesn’t impress into the ground when it walks, since it is raised high on the forefeet.