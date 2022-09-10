SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News viewer captured a video of two bobcat’s in their backyard on Wednesday, September 7 in Southampton.

According to massaudubon.org, bobcats frequent various habitats, but they are shy and elusive, making sightings by people uncommon. Not for this 22News viewer, however. Populations vary across the state, with the highest amount in central and western Massachusetts. Bobcats can cover large territories and they can travel as much as four miles a day.

Their preferred food is medium-sized mammals such as rabbits, but they will eat any other creatures including birds, insects, fish, and even some plants. Larger animals such as deer are likely to be killed only when injured.

Do not attempt to approach one, says massaudubon.org, mainly when they are young.