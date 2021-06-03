Body found in Connecticut River identified as missing Sunderland man

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A body discovered by a kayaker on the Connecticut River near Hadley last week has been identified as a 67 year-old man from Sunderland, who had been missing for nearly two months.

Northwestern District Attorney spokeswoman Laurie Loisel told 22News the body was confirmed to be that of Geoffrey Arthur, who was reported missing on March 29.

According to Sunderland Police, Arthur, who was known as “Randy,” had last been heard from by his family members on March 28. Sunderland police and firefighters, as well as state police, had been searching for Arthur in the area of Route 47 in Sunderland.

Loisel said that on the afternoon of May 26, a kayaker found Arthur’s body floating in the Connecticut River not far from Route 47 (River Dr.) in Hadley.

There is still no official word on the cause of Arthur’s death, pending the release of a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The discovery of Arthur’s body came less than a week after the body of 21 year-old University of Massachusetts student Wasique Hasan was found in the Connecticut River near Northampton. Loisel says there is not believed to be a link between the two cases. Hasan’s death is not considered to be suspicious.