Bomb threat led to shelter-in-place order at South Hadley middle school

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second day in a row, police were called to a South Hadley school due to a bomb threat.

According to the South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent’s Office, a written bomb threat was discovered at the Michael E. Smith Middle School Friday morning. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the school, and police and firefighters were called in to search the building.

The search resulted in no threat being found, and classes will resume as normal.

A call was sent out to parents of middle school students, and all other schools in the district were also notified of the situation.

The news from the middle school comes one day after a bomb threat at South Hadley High School prompted a lockdown Thursday afternoon. There were an increased number of police officers at South Hadley High School Friday as a result of Thursday’s threat.