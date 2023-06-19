AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Local multimedia artist and author Dr. Shirley Jackson Whitaker hosted a Juneteenth celebration called Brunch and Books at the Mill District Local Art Gallery.

This event was more than just a casual brunch, it was a book reading and community conversation all in one to discuss race and self-image. Dr. Whitaker has woven her love of art and advocacy into all aspects of her life. Attendees were able to observe Whitaker’s art display as well as listen to her read two children’s books that highlight Black history, and promote Black cultural awareness.

“If you do not know your history, you are condemned to just ignore and not understand your present or your future. As a physician, if a patient comes to me I have to know their history to give them the best care. So I’m hoping that I pass on some new information, educate people about the books that I’ve done, so that parents can start helping their children celebrate who they are,” said Whitaker.

Dr. Whitaker emphasized the importance of conversations to increase the knowledge and understanding of holidays like Juneteenth and overall cultural awareness.