AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Town Council has voted to increase the borrowing cap for the Jones Library Renovation by just about $10 million.

The Jones Library Capital Campaign says the raise from $36 to $46 million was necessary because state regulations require towns to authorize borrowing for the entire project, rather than just the municipal costs, according to a news release from the Jones Library Capital Campaign

Taxes for Amherst residents will not go up, and the town is not committing any more to the project than their original commitment back in 2021.

“I thank the Town Council for their thoughtful deliberations and support of the plan

to renovate and expand the Jones Library. Councilors, Trustees, and members of other Town

bodies have been diligent in their efforts to clarify the financial commitments involved,” said Trustees President Austin Sarat.

“If Council had not amended the borrowing cap, the project could not proceed, and we would

have forfeited over $23 million in public and private funding commitments.” Sarat continued.

“The Council’s action allows us to move to the next phase of the project, soliciting

construction bids and then breaking ground.”

When the Amherst Town Meeting approved the Jones Library’s application back in 2017 to the MBLC construction program, the total project cost was estimated to be $36.3 million. The project estimates jumped in the summer of 2022 due to delays and COVID-related cost spikes. Town and Library officials then re-assessed project feasibility: the Building Committee and architects identified more than $2 million in cuts; the Trustees assessed the strength of the endowment to cover a funding gap if necessary; and the Capital Campaign committee expanded fundraising efforts.

In September 2022, the Town Council and the Trustees agreed to continue with the plans, signing an amended Memorandum of Agreement based on the available borrowing projections.

In addition to $1 million grants from Amherst College and the National Endowment for the Humanities, individual donors have pledged over $2.7 million for the project. As of December of this year, proponents have secured over $38.8 million from all sources, representing more than 84% of the estimated cost of $46.1 million.