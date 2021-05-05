Boston artist paints large mural in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new mural is on display in the heart of downtown Northampton on Kirkland Avenue.

The mural was created by Boston artist Sabrina Dorsainvil in support of the Northampton Arts Council. She hand-painted the large mural, called “I embrace in the love I encounter,” within five days.

Dorsainvil told 22News it’s an ode to Northampton and she is inspired by the complex nature of cities and the wide-ranging social dynamics that exist within them.

“I just hope it offers a moment of delight and joy,” said Dorsainvil. “It’s been really great seeing all of the work here with the different murals and just so much color and I am excited to be able to add to that.”

The Northampton Arts Council says that more public art will be coming this spring.

The council works to support the arts in the city, and its goal is to maintain and preserve the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Northampton.