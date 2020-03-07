Botanic Garden of Smith College hosts annual Spring Bulb Show

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College’s Lyman Conservatory will host its annual Spring Bulb Show from Saturday, March 7 to Sunday, March 22.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the show is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, from Friday to Sunday, the show closes a little later at 8 p.m.

The annual Bulb Show is a Smith College tradition that began in the early 1900s. In October, Smith College students potted bulbs and placed them into the cold storage. By January, the bulbs are moved into the greenhouses and bloom just in time for the show with careful timing and temperature controls.

Parking is available on College Lane for the two weeks of the Bulb Show. Visitors are suggested to donate $5.00