Breakthrough COVID-19 cases reported in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials reported four breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Easthampton on Wednesday, ranging from teens up to adults in their 50’s.

Breakthrough COVID cases are when individuals who are fully vaccinated test positive for the virus. Typically those who are fully vaccinated and do contract the virus have mild symptoms compared to those who are not vaccinated.

In Easthampton, breakthrough cases have developed in people of all ages from teens up to the 50s; none have been hospitalized and the spread beyond them has been minimal due to individual vigilance with testing. The city strongly urges anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who has exhibited symptoms to get a PCR test as soon as they can regardless of vaccination status. This advisory comes as experts are seeing more breakthrough cases involving the delta variant.

Those interested in getting the vaccine can attend either the Easthampton Community Center or Big E’s vaccination clinic on Monday, July 26, 2021. Both clinics will offer the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment is required for either clinic and the vaccine is free to all members of the public.