Breakthrough COVID cases at UMass Amherst increase by nearly 400

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst community is being advised to remain vigilant after the number of new COVID cases on campus more than doubled in the past week.

According to the school, nearly 400 students have tested positive. New data published by the university shows 371 students testing positive during the week of September 8 through the 14. The increase is largely fueled by off-campus students, who account for 292 of the cases.

Officials said 68 cases were students living on campus, and 11 were in faculty or staff.

“It’s not as stressful or scary when you’re just around the residence halls and going through classes because the cases are smaller and like kids do wear their masks and kids do wash their hands,” said Matthew O’Conner, a sophomore.

The school said more than 96 percent of the UMass Amherst community is vaccinated.