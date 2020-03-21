Brewery in South Hadley offering curbside pickup to avoid coronavirus risk

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Drunken Rabbit Brewing in South Hadley is offering online ordering of their beer and a no-contact curbside pickup to help continue their business while practicing social distancing.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of small businesses are trying to find ways to continue business while still being safe and following precautions. Drunken Rabbit has given costumers a few options to still enjoy their products while protecting themselves and others.
Instructions for no contact online ordering
- Customers will order and pay online
- Pull up to the taproom of the brewery and hold the receipt to the car window
- Tell the employees where to put the order
Instructions for in-person ordering
- Staff will meet costumers at the main taproom entrance wearing gloves while handling products
- Use exact change or debit/credit card
- The brewery’s POS system is wiped down and sanitized after every transaction
Drunken Rabbit’s pickup hours are Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you would like to order from the business go to their website and view their selection.