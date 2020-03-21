Brewery in South Hadley offering curbside pickup to avoid coronavirus risk

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Drunken Rabbit Brewing in South Hadley is offering online ordering of their beer and a no-contact curbside pickup to help continue their business while practicing social distancing.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of small businesses are trying to find ways to continue business while still being safe and following precautions. Drunken Rabbit has given costumers a few options to still enjoy their products while protecting themselves and others.

Instructions for no contact online ordering

Customers will order and pay online

Pull up to the taproom of the brewery and hold the receipt to the car window

Tell the employees where to put the order

Instructions for in-person ordering

Staff will meet costumers at the main taproom entrance wearing gloves while handling products

Use exact change or debit/credit card

The brewery’s POS system is wiped down and sanitized after every transaction

(Photo: David Smith owner of Drunken Rabbit Brewing)

Drunken Rabbit’s pickup hours are Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you would like to order from the business go to their website and view their selection.