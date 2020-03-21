Breaking News
Three alarm fire on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
Brewery in South Hadley offering curbside pickup to avoid coronavirus risk

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Drunken Rabbit Brewing in South Hadley is offering online ordering of their beer and a no-contact curbside pickup to help continue their business while practicing social distancing.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of small businesses are trying to find ways to continue business while still being safe and following precautions. Drunken Rabbit has given costumers a few options to still enjoy their products while protecting themselves and others.

Instructions for no contact online ordering

  • Customers will order and pay online
  • Pull up to the taproom of the brewery and hold the receipt to the car window
  • Tell the employees where to put the order

Instructions for in-person ordering

  • Staff will meet costumers at the main taproom entrance wearing gloves while handling products
  • Use exact change or debit/credit card
  • The brewery’s POS system is wiped down and sanitized after every transaction
(Photo: David Smith owner of Drunken Rabbit Brewing)

Drunken Rabbit’s pickup hours are Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you would like to order from the business go to their website and view their selection.

Trending Stories