WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge on Palmer Road and Old Belchertown Road will be closed next week due to construction.

According to the Ware Police Department, the bridge on Palmer Road and Old Belchertown Road will be closed next week Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Vehicles will be allowed through the construction, but there will be significant delays. It is asked to use another route when traveling during those times if possible.