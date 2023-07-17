WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bridge Street Bridge in Williamsburg is closed on Monday due to Sunday’s heavy rainfall.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, due to the amount of water, the bridge will need to be inspected again by MassDOT, which could take a day or two.

The police are asking if residents can use another route when traveling on Monday. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.