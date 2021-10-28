Bronze horse statue missing from Amherst cemetery

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Investigators are trying to figure out what happened after a bronze horse statue disappeared from a grave at a historic Amherst cemetery.

The manager at Wildwood Cemetery said they have received some tips from members of the public but they’re hoping they can bring this horse back to its rightful place.

The statue honors Franklin Loew, the former president of Becker College and is the resting place of poet Deborah Digges. General Manager of Wildwood Cemetery Rebecca Fricka said she and the ground superintendent were walking the grounds last week when they realized it was gone.

“Please return it. The community misses it and it was somebody’s gravestone. It was set there in memory of these people and we want it back safe and sound,” said Fricka.

The gravestone is towards the back of the cemetery. Rebecca said that the statue was glued to its base and was likely brought in with a crane when it was first placed there.

22News contacted Amherst Police about the missing statue but they said they would not be commenting on the investigation.