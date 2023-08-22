SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Boaters are back at the docks, and boats are back in the water!

22News visited Brunelle’s Marina to find it’s been fully restored, after intense flooding from the Connecticut River caused damage last month.

As of last Thursday, the marina’s docks have been secured with anchors and cables, following about a month of repairs. Among the docks that have been completed are A, B, C, L, N, and D, as well as the guest dock.

The Captain of the Lady Bea Cruise Ship told us that 90 percent of boaters have now returned to the docks and the Lady Bea cruise is up and running again. “It’s just kind of a sigh relief, it’s just like new beginnings, new times,” said James Brunelle, General Manager, Captain of the Lady Bea. “We persevered and you know we got the docks back and we are open and ready for business and hopefully smiles will continue for the rest of the summer.”

The docks will stay open until mid-October, so people can catch the fall foliage or take a cruise before it gets too cold.

