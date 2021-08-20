Brunelle’s Marina on standby to notify residents of removing boats

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts boat owners who have their boats docked at local marinas are paying close attention to the latest weather reports.

At Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley, boat owners are awaiting word from Luke Brunelle about if and when they should start clearing out ahead of dangerous weather.

“We’re telling them to watch the weather like we’re watching the weather. If we get three inches of rain or more, we’re going to be concerned getting them out of the water again. A lot of my boaters have already been through that, back in July, said Brunelle.

Brunelle is assuring the boat owners docking at his marina that he will give them an eight hours notice if and when the time comes to clear out.

“The last two storms we had, two and a half to three inches north of us. If the bands are north in Vermont, New Hampshire, it’s going to effect us. If the bands are in Springfield, it doesn’t bother us, it all goes down,” said Brunelle.

As soon as Brunelle knows, his boat owners will know, and will take the appropriate steps to safeguard their craft.