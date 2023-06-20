A burrito from Joliza’s Tacos in Long Beach is seen in a photo shared with KTLA on March 31, 2022. (Joliza’s Tacos)

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Beloved restaurant chain, Bueno Y Sano, which has five locations across western Massachusetts, will be hosting a special fundraising event on Monday, June 26, to benefit the Center for Human Development’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County (BBBSHC).

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on that day, 50% of all sales at Bueno Y Sano’s Amherst, Northampton, South Deerfield, Springfield, and West Springfield locations will be donated to BBBSHC. This includes dine-in orders, take-out, and purchases of Bueno Y Sano gifts cards.

The brainchild behind this intiative is Bob Lowry, the founder and owner of Bueno Y Sano restaurants in western Massachusetts. As a former ‘Big’ in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Lowry experienced firsthand the life-changing impact of mentoring. Reflecting on his experience, Lowry says, “I can’t overstate how much being a Big meant to me. It was like having a new best friend that wanted to hang out every week and do cool stuff! I’ll never forget it.”

In addition to his commitment as a three-time ‘Big’ and mentor in the program, Lowry established Bueno Day as an annual event to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County. Earlier this year, he was honored with the Laurel Kahn “Too Intrinsic for Renown” Award for his exceptional efforts in advancing the mission of BBBSHC.

The award, presented in memory of Laurel Kahn, a dedicated board member, recognizes outstanding supporters of BBBSHC. Susan Nicastro, the Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, expressed gratitude for Lowry’s contributions, stating, “Bob’s incredible dedication as a longtime mentor and philanthropist inspires us in our mission to foster one-to-one mentoring relationships that empower youth. His efforts have made a profound difference in the lives of numerous children and families in our community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Bob and the Bueno Y Sano team for their generous support and ongoing partnership, which make our mission possible!”

For over 15 years, Bob Lowry has organized Bueno Day to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, with the funds raised playing a vital role in establishing and sustaining impactful mentoring relationships that positively shape the lives of young individuals in the community.