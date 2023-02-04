SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley firefighters were sent to 105 Lyman Street for a building fire on Saturday.

Our 22News crews went to the fire and reported that there was no visible smoke or damage when they arrived. Lyman Street was closed from Newton to Fulton Street but has since reopened at 11:00 a.m.

22News crews spoke to some of the families in the building and said that it appears some are displaced. One resident of the building said his apartment is one of the ones that is not allowed back in yet.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.