Burning permit violation for leaving fire unattended in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A resident who obtained a burning permit was not located at the fire when crews were alerted to a fire in Goshen Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Goshen Firefighters Association, fire crews were called to the corner of South Chesterfield Road and Pond Hill Road at 5:18 p.m. for a report of a brush fire. Their records did show an open burning permit was issued for the property. The fire department tried to contact the permit holder and have them extinguish the fire on their own.

There were 13 firefighters along with Engine 2 and Brush 1 that arrived to the reported fire and determined the fire was left unattended and was still burning after the allowed timeframe permitted between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

“State regulations are very clear. Any open fire must be attended at all times by the permit holder. The permit holder could be held liable for firefighting costs, as well as face fines or jail time, if they burn illegally or allow a fire to get out of control (see M.G.L. c.48, s.13).” Goshen Firefighters Association

The fire department wants to make residents aware that violation of these permit regulations can lead to the refusal or cancelation of future permits.