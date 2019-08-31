Bus stop returning to Mountain Farms Mall in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mountain Farms Mall and the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority announced an agreement on Saturday to return the B43 bus stop in Hadley.

According to a news release sent to 22Newss from PVTA, once improvements are in place, the bus stop will return in the near future.

The two businesses are currently defining a longer-term solution and are aware many people use the PVTA to access Mountain Farms Mall.

This comes after the PVTA announced they would no longer bring riders to and from Mountain Farms Mall in Hadley due to safety concerns.



