Businesses concerned after UMass Amherst announces hundreds of furloughs

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst announced that they will furlough 850 workers due to the impact of financial loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antonio’s Pizza in downtown Amherst is hoping they’re revenue won’t take a big hit.

“We still have a lot of students living off-campus,” said David Bourgeois, manager of Antonio’s Pizza. “So we are kind of counting on them to provide enough business for us to get through this season.”

UMass is projecting a $170 million loss in the campus’s budget. Among the losses for the fall semester, it includes nearly $70 million in housing and dining revenue and a projected $30 million decline in tuition revenue.

About $13 million is also projected to go towards COVID-19 testing and other safety measures at the university. Amherst restaurant Bistro 63 told 22News they’ll have to adapt to this change, much like they did for the pandemic.

“I am sure there will be fewer people,” said Sasha Lundin, manager of Bistro 63. “Like people who only live here during the school year, just might leave altogether. But we have been here since day one and we’ve been here for 20 years so I don’t think we are going anywhere anytime soon.”

According to a statement by UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy, the decision to furlough staff was an absolute last resort after implementing previous cost reduction measures.