Businesses hiring at Hampshire Mall in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An in-person job fair will be held at the Hampshire Mall on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

This event is an opportunity for job seekers to submit applications and resumes to multiple businesses actively looking for workers. Employers will be taking applications and conducting interviews.

The job fair will be located in the Target wing of the mall. For more information go to the link on the Hampshire Mall’s website.

Below is the current list of employers that will be available at the job fair: