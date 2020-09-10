Businesses in downtown Northampton express concern for redesign

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is one of many cities in Massachusetts that’s currently taking part in the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program making sidewalks wider to enhance social distancing for pedestrians downtown.

Many of the business owners in the Main Street area of the city told 22News this program has made it harder for drivers to access their businesses due to the lack of street parking.

The city received thousands of dollars as part of a grant to redesign Main Street. With the increase in space on the sidewalks it caused Main Street to go from two lanes on each side to one.

Business owners in the area gathered in Northampton Thursday morning to express their concerns to Mayor David Narkewicz as part of a virtual town hall.

22News spoke with the owner of Haven Body Arts on Main Street who organized a petition to restore Main Street to how it was originally.

“It’s now harder to navigate downtown, there’s less access. The handicapped community, the disabled community, they literally have been tossed into the wind. The parking spaces are now 20 feet into the sidewalk, how is that handicap accessible for anyone? It’s not.”

Those for this program have said they enjoy the increased space on the sidewalks to give more distance from other walkers.

Those against it have said the sidewalks had more than enough room before this change was made. The grant the city received from MassDOT totaled $200,000.