Businesses prepared for holiday shopping early this year to avoid shortages

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head toward the holiday shopping frenzy, businesses are trying to stay one step ahead of supply chain issues.

22News spoke with a local business about how they’ve been preparing to avoid those issues for their customers.

Seth Wilson of Northampton said, “I tend to wait at least until the same week as Thanksgiving.”

“I’m behind, I’m very behind, but I’m going to get on it. I have quite a few gifts I want to grab for a lot of people,” said Avery O’Connell of Williamsburg.

People might want to think about starting now because supply chain issues might make snagging that perfect gift a challenging task. That’s why local businesses are trying to plan ahead.

Katie Rennie, the owner of 25 Central, told 22News, “We want to make sure it’s here and ready for everyone.” Rennie is doing everything she can to avoid holiday delays. “We’ve been bringing stuff in a lot earlier than we ever have, we’re ordering extra of things so we don’t run out. We’ve extended our holiday exchange policy a lot earlier than we normally would, to allow people to come in and get those holiday gifts before it gets too late.”

Rennie says 25 Central is optimistic this year’s holiday shopping will go smoothly. National delivery services like FedEx and UPS have already announced holiday shipping deadlines.