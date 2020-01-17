Businesses, residents rally against proposed tobacco ban in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton business owners and residents rallied Thursday night against a new proposed tobacco ban by Northampton’s city council.

The town-wide ban would limit the sale of all tobacco products to 21-plus only smoke shops.

There is only one such store in the city and many more that currently sell tobacco products as part of a wider inventory and do allow minors in their stores.

“It is a matter of a retailer’s right to sell a product responsibly, which they do. They have 100-percent compliance for the last three years,” Jonathan Shaer, executive director for New England Convenience Store and Energy Mark told 22News.

Shaer added, “It is also a matter of an adult’s right to access a legal product readily.”

This was the third in a series of hearings in Northampton concerning the ban. Northampton city officials declined to be interviewed.

