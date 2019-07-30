Busy beach day at DAR State Park

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was another great day to cool off at the beach. And that’s actually what many did.

With the sun shining, and heat blazing Tuesday was another beach day!

The beach at DAR State Park in Goshen was packed with people and their chairs, as they took advantage of this official heatwave.

Tuesday was the third consecutive day we reached 90 degrees or higher which means it is our third official heatwave. So what better way to cool off then dip your toes or your body in the water.

Many were also doing a little fishing on the highland lakes. 22News spoke with one kid who was there with his family for a day trip.

“We are kayaking on the lake over there and swimming. It’s nice to cool off,” said Moki Kovacs. “We put on sunscreen so we don’t get burned and we wear a life vest when we are kayaking.”

Many told 22News the lake water was a perfect temperature Tuesday. They also made sure they had plenty of water on hand for them and their dogs.