SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A summertime tradition returned to South Hadley Friday night.

Every Friday, Buttery Brook Park hosts a cruise night. The weekly event features all makes and models of cars which includes a state-of-the-art beer vending trailer, equipped with concert-style Bluetooth speakers.

“If you’re interested in seeing all different types of cars, classic cars, and muscle cars this is really good, normally there are about 70 cars each night,” said Larry Dubois, President of the Friends of Buttery Brook Park.

The beer trailer will be at the park all summer, and you don’t have to bring your car. You can bike to the event throughout the summer.