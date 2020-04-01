Call center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton open for residents with COVID-19 concerns

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton has opened a COVID-19 community call center to help residents during this pandemic.

1-888-554-4234

According to a news release sent to 22News, the call center is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m by health care workers who can answer general questions about COVID-19.

Health care workers will answer questions such as, how and where to donate medial grade supplies, how to access a primary care provider and where to find care for something other than a respiratory illness.

As of Tuesday, Hampshire County has 69 cases of COVID-19.

“We want our community to know that we are here for them and doing all we can to provide them with links to medical resources in credible, trusted information.” Cooley Dickinson President and CEO Joanne Marqusee

If you are experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms you should call your primary care provider to report the symptoms. Once you’ve seen a provider they will advise whether or not testing is needed and will explain how to obtain testing. Testing is limited and Cooley Dickinson is following strict testing criteria.

The call center will advise those who do not have a primary care provider as Cooley Dickinson has many providers accepting new patients.

Residents can also go to the Cooley Dickinson website for more information and resources.