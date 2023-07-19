SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours for the owner of Brunelle’s Marina, Luke Brunelle, will be held Wednesday evening.

Luke Brunelle passed away on July 13, according to a news release from the Marina.

Calling Hours begin at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the O’Brien Funeral Home in South Hadley. Those run until seven with a funeral date set for Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St Patrick’s Church, also in South Hadley.

According to his obituary on the O’Brien Funeral Home’s website, Luke’s life was intertwined with Brunelle’s Marina, a family business that had been a part of his upbringing since he was a kid. Luke immersed himself in the workings of the marina since he was young, learning the ropes and gaining an understanding of the boating industry.

His passion and commitment moved him forward, which eventually led him to assume the role of owner/operator after the passing of his father, Lucien A. Brunelle, Sr. He was an integral part of the community as he was actively involved in several organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Pioneer Valley Waterski Club, Beavers Club, and was a past President of the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association.

On July 9th before the storm, Brunelle’s Marina urged its customers to remove their boats from the docks on the Connecticut River to try to prevent any damage due to the flood advisory. Water was pouring into the parking lot and chunks of wood and debris are flowing down the river.

On that Tuesday, the docks were torn to pieces, turned upside down, and broken apart after the heavy rain caused flooding at the marina.