Calling hours for the restauranteur Andy Yee

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours for the restaurateur Andy Yee will be held Wednesday in South Hadley.

Family and friends are invited to attend from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beers and Story on 646 Newton Street. The South Hadley police are warning drivers of heavy traffic in the area during calling hours and are reminding the public parking will not be allowed on Newton Street.

A funeral mass for Yee will be held Thursday morning and will also be streamed by the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center in Springfield, or the Andy Yee Memorial Scholarship fund.

Yee passed away Thursday at the age of 59-years-old. He owned several restaurants across western Massachusetts including Student Prince in Springfield, White Hut in West Springfield, and the popular Hu Ke Lau, which closed in 2018