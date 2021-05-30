Calling hours, funeral mass for Andy Yee to be held this week

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for local restaurateur Andy Yee.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Beers and Story on 646 Newton Street in South Hadley. A funeral mass will then be held on Thursday morning at St. Theresa’s Church at 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will also be streamed by the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center in Springfield, or the Andy Yee Memorial Scholarship fund.

Yee passed away Thursday at the age of 59-years-old. He owned several restaurants across western Massachusetts including Student Prince in Springfield, White Hut in West Springfield, and the popular Hu Ke Lau, which closed in 2018.