Cancer Connection camps out for the final time in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A tradition for one local radio host is coming to an end. The Cancer Connection Camp Out, in Northampton is in its final year.

After 14 years, people will be sleeping in tents and braving the elements outside the old courthouse for the last time, raising money for cancer connection.

93.9 The River’s Monte Belmonte and others are raising money for Cancer Connection, a non-profit providing free services to cancer patients.

“I was in my late 20s when this started and now I’m in my late 40s and we thought we will do one more big one to see how much money we can raise and we will help to get money for cancer connection in Northampton. They offer so many services for people battling cancer and their caregivers,” said Belmont.

The old courthouse will have new owners this time next year, and Monte isn’t sure they will allow an event like this to continue, so they are hoping to raise as much money as they can one final time.

Annabeth Winograd has worked at Cancer Connection for 11 years, camping out each year. She’s said she does this in memory of her brother, who she lost 22 years ago to colon cancer.

“I have met some amazing people. People who are newly diagnosed, everything from newly diagnosed to end of life and millions people in between who are living their lives and who are living better lives through the support of their peers and others through cancer connection,” said Winograd.

These campers will be sleeping through the cold and rain Wednesday night, hoping to make a difference.