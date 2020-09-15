Cannabis dispensary in Amherst offers discount for HIV customers

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County marijuana dispensary is giving back to some of its medical marijuana customers.

RISE Amherst has two initiatives going. One supporting our frontline workers and another supporting those who are HIV positive.

The Frank’s Friends Initiative, which assists Massachusetts medical marijuana patients who are HIV/AIDS positive, is offering 50 percent off medical marijuana products at RISE Amherst. Patients must show documentation of both their low-income status and HIV/AIDS diagnosis to qualify.

The pot shop said this is one way they want to help support those who are facing financial hardship.

“We are the only partner here in the Pioneer Valley. Just a really amazing program providing a great benefit. And something that is really amazing, this really adds on to a long history in the cannabis industry of supporting the HIV/AIDS community and providing them with relief and support,” said Ben Sussman, the Outreach Specialist of RISE Amherst.

RISE Amherst is also thanking frontline workers by covering breakfast at Jake’s at the Mill restaurant on the first Friday of each month. Breakfast will be available for curbside pick-up or dine-in from 8 a.m. to noon. Jake’s is located at 68 Cowls Road in Amherst.

You can learn more about Frank’s Friend Initiative here >>