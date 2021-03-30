Cannabis facility to replace former Northampton building that manufactured rifle accessories

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The cannabis industry continues to bud in Hampshire County. Northampton is converting an old abandoned building into a cannabis facility.

Ground broke Tuesday on a new cannabis operation in a city that has become well-known in the marijuana industry. From bullets to buds, this former building on Ladd Ave in Northampton will soon be a cannabis cultivation facility.

The new manufacturing business will be housed inside a 2,300 square foot building, which was formally used to manufacture rifles and accessories.

TONIGHT: A cannabis cultivation facility is coming to a former Northampton building that manufactured rifle silencers and accessories. Tonight, what this means for the cannabis industry for the city. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/Ojw4Z6qTDp — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) March 30, 2021

“This has really been a legacy project for me to build a just and equitable capitalist venture,” said Charlotte Hanna, founder of Community Growth Partners and Rebelle. “To do something that makes money and to really do some good.”

The new state-of-the-art site is expected to provide 50 jobs in Northampton and employment opportunities for members of ROCA, a company which helps create pathways into the cannabis industry for those negatively impacted by the marijuana laws of the past.

“I think we found a perfect reuse for this facility,” said Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz. “It’s going to be a great investment and create good paying jobs. It’s going to create the potential for tax revenue and it’s going to reuse this historic building.”

Northampton was the first city east of Colorado to start selling recreational marijuana. O’Brien Tomalin, who has a brewery down the street from the manufacturing building, said this will be a great addition to the area.

“I think it’s great I would love to see some life to go into this old building,” Tomalin said. “This has been an industrial area since the 1840s.”

There is no date on opening, but construction begins this week.