Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton temporarily closing

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be temporarily closing its current location while construction continues for a new food co-op.

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack sits right next to where the new River Valley Co-op on Northampton street is being built and because it’s so close, the restaurant will temporarily have to move. The co-op recently purchased Captain Jack’s.

In the meantime, it’s not exactly known where the popular roadside shack will move to, but many who use the co-op in Northampton are happy to see another one coming to the next town over.

“I think it’s a good idea to spread out. I have some friends who live in another part of Northampton who don’t like coming over here and they are closer to Easthampton so I think they will be using that store,” a Northampton resident said.

The new store, which is expected to open next spring, includes the former Pontiac car dealership as well as Captain Jack’s Seafood Shack.

Captain Jack’s looks to move out of its current location for about a year. 22News will keep you updated on where they may move to.