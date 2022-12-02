SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department was called to a car fire on Thursday.

At 3:40 p.m. the Southampton Fire Department was called to a car that was on fire in a driveway, according to the Southampton Police Department. The fire started in the engine of the car. The fire was put out and then the firefighters checked the home for any extension of the fire with a thermal imaging camera.

Photo courtesy of Southampton Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Southampton Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Southampton Fire Department

The fire did not extend to the residence, however, there was some damage to the siding of the garage.