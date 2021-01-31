Car crash sends two people to the hospital in Northampton on Saturday night

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police reported a car crash at Rocky Hill Road that sent a police officer and a driver to the hospital on Saturday night.

At 11:27 p.m. a Northampton Police officer was driving west on Rocky Hill Rd and observed a car headed eastbound towards him at a high rate of speed.



(Photo Credit: Northampton Police)

The officer was able to get it on the radar going over 70 MPH while this area is a 35 MPH zone.

As the car got closer it crossed the double yellow lines entering his lane and striking his car as the police officer attempted to avoid the collision.

The officer suffered a broken leg, cut himself out of his seatbelt, and climbed out of the driver’s side window to help the other driver.

The other driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries, she was taken out of the vehicle.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken by the Northampton Fire Rescue to Baystate Hospital for their injuries.

At this time the Northampton Police is not releasing the name of the driver and criminal charges are pending.