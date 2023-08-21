BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Belchertown are working to figure out what caused a car crash that left multiple holes in the side of a building.

22New first received calls describing this incident just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday night, and the neighbors described multiple loud crashes, then walking outside to find multiple holes in a home.

A 22News viewer sent a video showing State Police cruisers, and firefighters examining a car embedded in the wall of the brick home.

When our 22News crew arrived later, they could see two large holes on the second floor of the building directly above where the car hit the wall, with a large crack running between them.

We are working to get more information on exactly what happened and will keep you updated as we do.