PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident on Amherst Road in Pelham early Friday morning.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, at around 5 a.m. crews were called to a single-car accident in the area of 300 Amherst Rd. Pelham firefighters assisted with medical attention and Amherst firefighters brought the person to a local emergency department.

(Pelham Fire Department)

An investigation is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police.