Car destroyed after catching fire on I-91 in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire caused traffic delays on I-91 in southbound in Northampton Wednesday afternoon.

The Northampton Fire Department said firefighters were called to I-91 South for a report of a motor vehicle fire. Crews arrived to find the car fully involved.

Both lanes I-91 South were shut down briefly while crews extinguished the fire. Photos shared by the fire department on Facebook shows a vehicle completely destroyed in the middle of the highway.

Photo: Northampton Fire Rescue

The fire was eventually extinguished and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.