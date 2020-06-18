Car destroyed after catching fire on I-91 in Northampton

Photo: Northampton Fire Rescue

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire caused traffic delays on I-91 in southbound in Northampton Wednesday afternoon. 

The Northampton Fire Department said firefighters were called to I-91 South for a report of a motor vehicle fire. Crews arrived to find the car fully involved. 

Both lanes I-91 South were shut down briefly while crews extinguished the fire. Photos shared by the fire department on Facebook shows a vehicle completely destroyed in the middle of the highway.

  • Photo: Northampton Fire Rescue
  • Photo: Northampton Fire Rescue
  • Photo: Northampton Fire Rescue

The fire was eventually extinguished and the vehicle was towed from the roadway. 

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. 

