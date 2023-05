WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Williamsburg Police and Fire were sent to a vehicle fire on Chesterfield Road on Monday.

According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, there was heavy fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle. Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.

Williamsburg Police and Fire Department

Additional crews were called to help put out two small brush fires that were caused by the front tires exploding. No injuries were reported, and the fire was put out within an hour.