GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Fire Department was sent to East Street on Monday for a reported car fire.
According to the Granby Fire Department, smoke from the car fire on East Street was visible in Granby.
The fire has since been put out. There is no word on whether there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
