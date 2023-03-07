WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A vehicle drove over an embankment into a brook on Loudville Road in Westhampton Monday evening.

Northampton firefighters were called to the accident around 6:30 p.m. They found the vehicle down the embankment on its roof in the brook. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before crews arrived and was uninjured in the accident.

There was no signs of fluids from the vehicle leaking into the brook, but the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protections was called as a precaution.