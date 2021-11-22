Cara Rintala bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cara Rintala will return to court Tuesday for a bail hearing as she awaits her fourth murder trial.

Rintala is charged with first degree murder in connection with the 2010 killing of her wife Annamarie Cochrane Rintala. She was tried three times for the crime with her first two trials ending in mistrials.

Rintala was convicted during her third trial but the state’s highest court threw out her conviction this past September. She has been in women’s state prison in Framingham for the past five years.