AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether you’ve got a taste for caffeine or custom vehicles, a free car show in Amherst has you covered!

The Cars and Coffee outdoor car show will be open to the public at the Mill District at North Square in Amherst on Sunday, according to a news release from the Mill District. Anyone looking to show off their car can arrive between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

After that, visitors are welcome to vote on their favorite vehicles until 12:00 p.m. Those attending can fuel up with coffee tastings from Futura Coffee Roasters.

“Cars & Coffee is a great way to start your Father’s Day fun,” said WD Cowls’ Senior Communications Director Tim O’Brien. “Our spectators vote for our trophy-winners, so everyone gets involved. Plus, everyone who votes is entered into a special drawing for Mill District Gift cards.”

“Car owners are not required to pre-register, and there’s no fee to exhibit your vehicle,” adds O’Brien. “We simply ask that once the vehicles arrive, they stay in place until our trophy presentation at 11:45 a.m. so our spectators have a chance to see how their favorites fared.”