Catalytic converters from Toyota Prius vehicles reported stolen in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst police are warning residents of an increase in theft of Toyota Prius’ catalytic converters through the town.

According to the department, they have been receiving calls from Amherst residents reporting that their catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from their vehicles. The vehicles reported were specifically Toyota Prius.

If you own one of these vehicles, police are urging you to park your car in a well-lit area or in a garage.

If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, Amherst Police iurges you to call the police department.